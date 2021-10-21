First Lady Jill Biden will stop in Michigan Sunday

First Lady Jill Biden will be in Michigan this weekend.

The First Lady is scheduled to stop in Mt. Pleasant on Sunday afternoon. She and U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy are scheduled to hold a listening session with members of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe. Youth mental health issues are the focus of the meeting.

Later Sunday evening, the First Lady is scheduled to be the keynote speaker for the Yeshiva Beth Yehudah annual dinner in Detroit. The dinner has become an important benefit and event for the Jewish community in metro Detroit. This year it'll honor General Motors Chair and CEO Mary Barra.

