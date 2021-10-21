© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
First Lady Jill Biden will stop in Michigan Sunday

Michigan Radio | By Steve Carmody
Published October 21, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT
Official White House portrait
First Lady Jill Biden will be in Michigan this weekend.

The First Lady is scheduled to stop in Mt. Pleasant on Sunday afternoon. She and U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy are scheduled to hold a listening session with members of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe. Youth mental health issues are the focus of the meeting.

Later Sunday evening, the First Lady is scheduled to be the keynote speaker for the Yeshiva Beth Yehudah annual dinner in Detroit. The dinner has become an important benefit and event for the Jewish community in metro Detroit. This year it'll honor General Motors Chair and CEO Mary Barra.

Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Radio since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody