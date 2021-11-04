© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 91.3 Port Huron 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Former Michigan Congresswoman Barbara-Rose Collins dies at 82

Michigan Radio | By Steve Carmody
Published November 4, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT
C000633.jpg
Collection of the U.S. House of Representatives
Barbara-Rose Collins

Former U.S. Representative Barbara-Rose Collins (D-Detroit) has died. She was 82.

Collins’ decades’ long political career included election to the Detroit Board of Education, Detroit City Council and the Michigan Legislature.

In 1990, she became the first Black woman from Michigan elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

She spent three terms representing Detroit in Washington D.C.

Her family released a statement, saying she died after contracting COVID-19.

Tags

Newsobituary
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Radio since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody