Former Michigan Congresswoman Barbara-Rose Collins dies at 82

Former U.S. Representative Barbara-Rose Collins (D-Detroit) has died. She was 82.

Collins’ decades’ long political career included election to the Detroit Board of Education, Detroit City Council and the Michigan Legislature.

In 1990, she became the first Black woman from Michigan elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

She spent three terms representing Detroit in Washington D.C.

Her family released a statement, saying she died after contracting COVID-19.

