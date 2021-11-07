© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
News

The Flint City Council gets a fresh start Monday after years of internal strife

Michigan Radio | By Steve Carmody
Published November 7, 2021 at 5:22 PM EST
flint_city_hall_2015_023.jpg
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Radio

The new Flint city council will be sworn into office at noon Monday.

The council faces multiple challenges after years of division.

Six of the nine council members taking the oath of office are new to the job, thanks to a combination of resignations and voters electing new faces last week.

In the past, open hostility between council members often resulted in marathon meetings, which ended up failing to result in the council taking action on city business.

Members of the council are optimistic they can work together.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said he’s looking forward to working with the council.

A big test will come early as Flint’s elected leaders have to decide how to spend tens of millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funds.

Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Radio since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
