Genesee County lifting school mask mandate December 22

Genesee County plans to lift its mask mandate on county K-12 schools next month.

Genesee County’s school mask mandate was put into effect in August as the county saw a rising COVID-19 case rate. The county’s coronavirus rate remains high, with over 300 cases per 100,000 people per week.

But Dr. Pamela Hackert, Genesee County Medical Health Officer, says the availability of a vaccine for children as young as five years old will allow the mask mandate to be lifted after December 22.

She says the delay will give parents time to decide if they want their young children vaccinated.

“But we strongly recommend that school districts continue to require universal masking for their students, staff, teachers and visitors,” says Hackert, citing the ongoing recommendation by the CDC, MDHHS and the AAP, which is now supported by multiple studies including that from the University of Michigan.

The county is leaving in place mask mandates for educational settings with children less than five years old.

As in other parts of Michigan, Genesee County’s school mask mandate has been controversial, prompting protests and a few alleged threats directed at county health officials.

