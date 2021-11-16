© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Judge keeps Michigan Line 5 case in federal court

Michigan Radio | By The Associated Press
Published November 16, 2021 at 6:59 PM EST
a map shows the straits of mackinac with some satellite imagery
Screenshot from an Enbridge report to the state.
A federal judge says a dispute over a Canadian oil pipeline that runs through a section of the Great Lakes belongs in her court. U.S. District Judge Janet Neff on Tuesday retained jurisdiction in the case between the state of Michigan and Enbridge Energy. Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered Enbridge to close Line 5. She says the line risks a spill in the Straits of Mackinac, connecting Lake Huron and Lake Michigan. Whitmer wants the case heard in state court. But Neff ruled that the matter raises federal issues, including a treaty between the U.S. and Canada as well as pipeline safety laws.

Editor's note: Enbridge is one of Michigan Radio's corporate sponsors.

