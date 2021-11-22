© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Criminal Justice & Legal System

Genesee County Republican Party Chair admits he made call threatening to kill Michigan Clerk's dog, pleads guilty

Michigan Radio | By Steve Carmody
Published November 22, 2021 at 11:28 AM EST
DSCN4348.JPG
Steve Carmody
“I was trying to help a friend who was running for public office against Ms. Kelly,” Matt Smith told the judge, “My actions were totally inappropriate and I sincerely apologize for this call...this late night disturbing the peace.”

The Genesee County Republican Party chairman has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge stemming from a late night phone call last year to an Upper Peninsula county clerk.

Houghton County Clerk Jennifer Kelly claims Matt Smith threatened to kill her dogs during the call. Smith did not identify himself on the call. But an investigation by the Houghton County Sheriff’s Department led detectives to Smith.

Smith has long insisted the criminal investigation against him was “a political hit piece” organized by Genesee County Democrats.

But Monday, Smith admitted to a judge he made the call. He said the 1 a.m. call on March 6, 2020 was intended to “annoy” the clerk.

“I was trying to help a friend who was running for public office against Ms. Kelly,” Smith told the judge, “My actions were totally inappropriate and I sincerely apologize for this call... this late night disturbing the peace.”

Smith now faces sentencing on a misdemeanor charge January 11, 2022.

Smith is also facing a recall petition. His critics are trying to collect enough signatures to call for a recall election to oust Smith from his seat on the Davison Community Schools Board of Education.

Tags

Criminal Justice & Legal Systemmatthew smithgenesee county republican party
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Radio since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody