Home explosion kills two in Flint, cause still under investigation

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley called it a tragedy.

A 55 year old woman and a 4 year old girl died in a house explosion late Monday night.

Two other people were injured. The explosion damaged or destroyed more than a dozen other homes. The blast could be heard miles away.

Neeley said the cause of the blast remains under investigation.

“We’re trying to assess what caused the explosion. We’re also making sure we’ll be taking care of residents,” said Neeley.

Utility service was turned off to more than two dozen nearby homes. The city and service agencies are providing housing for people unable to stay in their damaged homes. Flint’s public works and city blight crews also spent Tuesday covering shattered windows with wood and other materials donated by Home Depot.

“It’s very tragic when we have the holiday season to add in to this,” said Neeley. “That’s why we ask the residents of this community to lift these families in prayer.”

