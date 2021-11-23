© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Spectrum Health limits visitors due to increasing COVID-19 cases

Michigan Radio | By Tracy Samilton
Published November 23, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST
hospital_1.jpg
Olga Kononenko for Unsplash.com
/

Spectrum Health is limiting the number of people who can visit with patients due to a big surge in COVID-19 cases.

COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing in most counties in Michigan. In Kent County, where many Spectrum Health hospitals are located, a New York Times database shows cases rose 94% in two weeks.

Hospitalizations in the county are up nearly 40% in the same time period.

Spectrum Health says hospitals throughout West Michigan are at or near capacity. The health system is now allowing only one adult visitor for most patients, and the visitor for adult COVID-19 patients has to be the same one throughout the patients' stay, and must follow personal protective equipment guidelines.

Pediatric patients are allowed two adult visitors, and for COVID-19 pediatric patients, the two visitors must be the same people throughout the patients' stay, and they must follow personal protective equipment guidelines.

In the entire state, the Times database shows a daily average of 8,153 cases of COVID-19 in the past two weeks, an increase of 67%, and a 46% increase in deaths.

Only 54% of people in Michigan are fully vaccinated, according to the database.

Tags

NewsSpectrum HealthCOVID-19west michigan
Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Radio. She began her career at Michigan Radio as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
See stories by Tracy Samilton
Related Content