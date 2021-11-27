© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Michigan runs away from Ohio State to victory at the Big House

Michigan Radio | By Steve Carmody
Published November 27, 2021 at 4:16 PM EST
Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor with the Michigan "Block M" shown through wrought-iron fencing.
Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor will be the site of the 117th football game between the University of Michigan and Ohio State University. The winner on Saturday will also win the Big Ten East division title.

Fans rushed the field at the Big House in Ann Arbor Saturday after the Michigan Wolverines defeated rival Ohio State for the first time in a decade.

With flurries swirling throughout Saturday’s match up, U of M leaned on a strong running attack to defeat the Buckeyes 42 to 27. Wolverine running back Hassan Haskins rushed for 169 yards and five touchdowns.

The win is significant for head coach Jim Harbaugh. Going into Saturday’s game, Harbaugh’s record versus Ohio State was 0-5.

Ohio State had won a school-record eight straight games in the storied series dating back to 2011.

Michigan now moves on to the Big Ten Championship game next week in Indianapolis. U of M will be playing for its first Big Ten title since 2004.

The Wolverines likely need to win the Big Ten championship next week if they hope for a berth in the national college football playoff. U of M last won a national championship in 1997.

NewsMichigan Wolverinesohio state universityBuckeyesUniversity of Michiganjim harbaugh
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Radio since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
