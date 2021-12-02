Federal judge orders pro-Trump attorneys to pay $175,000 in legal fees tied to lawsuit to try to overturn Michigan's 2020 presidential election results

A federal judge is ordering a group of pro-Trump attorneys who tried to overturn Michigan’s 2020 presidential election results to pay $175,000 in legal fees.

In her original ruling dismissing the case, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker wrote the suit brought by Sidney Powell and eight other attorneys was "a historic and profound abuse of the judicial process.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and the City of Detroit asked the federal court for sanctions after the attorneys failed to provide evidence of their claims of vote rigging.

Under Thursday’s decision, the pro-Trump attorneys will have to pay $21,964.75 to cover Whitmer’s and Benson’s legal fees. The attorneys will have to pay the city of Detroit’s legal fees to the tune of $153,285.62.

“The awarding of fees further holds accountable the attorneys who worked to distort our democracy in favor of lining their own pockets,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “These attorneys demonstrated a flagrant disregard for the law and attempted to use the courts to further a false and destructive narrative.”

