AG Nessel disappointed Oxford Community Schools decline offer for independent investigation, plans to watch for leads

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Tuesday she’s disappointed Oxford Community Schools has declined her offer to conduct an independent investigation into the November 30 school shooting.

It left four people dead and seven wounded.

Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne has said a third party will investigate.

But Nessel also said her office has other options to find information on what happened.

“I don’t want to point fingers at the Oxford Community Schools right now," she said. "They’re going through a lot, so we’ll start our initial investigation with or without them, and then we’ll have further conversations later if there’s more information that we think we’re missing.”

Nessel said she’ll watch for leads developed by Oakland County officials and her office will cooperate with local law enforcement.

That's as comments made by Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald raise questions about whether Oxford High School staff and the school district could face charges.

McDonald continues to criticize the decisions made by the school hours before the shooting that killed four students last week.

Nessel also said she plans to meet with parents and plans to come up with a list of policy recommendations to help avert more school shootings.