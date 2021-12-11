'Tis peak home fire season in Michigan

The state fire marshal says the holiday season is also peak home fire season in Michigan.

Unattended candles, worn lights, and dry Christmas trees increase the risk of having a home fire this time of year.

State Fire Marshal Kevin Sehlmeyer says, "It is vital that all Michiganders follow basic fire safety tips to.....avoid tragedy this holiday season.”

Safety tips include checking the Christmas tree’s water level every day, keeping the tree away from candles, space heaters and smoking materials and using Christmas lights that are in good condition, not worn or tattered cords.

Check out the difference between fires involving a well-watered and dry Christmas tree :