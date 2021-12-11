© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

'Tis peak home fire season in Michigan

Michigan Radio | By Steve Carmody
Published December 11, 2021 at 4:11 PM EST
decorations_of_christmas_by_myeyesinthemirror.jpg
user myeyesinthemirror
/
deviantart

The state fire marshal says the holiday season is also peak home fire season in Michigan.

Unattended candles, worn lights, and dry Christmas trees increase the risk of having a home fire this time of year.

State Fire Marshal Kevin Sehlmeyer says, "It is vital that all Michiganders follow basic fire safety tips to.....avoid tragedy this holiday season.”

Safety tips include checking the Christmas tree’s water level every day, keeping the tree away from candles, space heaters and smoking materials and using Christmas lights that are in good condition, not worn or tattered cords.

Check out the difference between fires involving a well-watered and dry Christmas tree :

Tags

Newschristmaschristmas treeMichigan Fire Marshal
Steve Carmody
See stories by Steve Carmody