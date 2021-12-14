Oxford school district votes to examine its active shooter preparations

Oxford Community Schools on Tuesday held its first board meeting since a deadly shooting at the district's high school last month.

At the meeting, the board approved a resolution to bring in a third party to review the district’s actions before and after the shooting that left four students dead and seven other people injured.

Administrators also announced a zero-tolerance policy toward threats, as well as other initiatives aimed at improving safety. Students who prompt concerns about violence will be removed from the school until a mental health evaluation is done, the district said.

The 15-year-old shooting suspect is charged with murder and terrorism. He’s entered not guilty pleas to 24 counts. His parents are also facing involuntary manslaughter charges. They have also entered not guilty pleas.

The district has reopened its elementary and middle schools, but online threats led it to cancel classes this week.

Parents at the meeting called for more transparency by the district about the continuing online threats.

Oxford superintendent Tim Throne said the high school would not be reopening after the holiday break as originally planned.

“I don’t think we’re going to be able to meet that self-imposed date they we gave ourselves initially,” Throne said, explaining that it would take more time to prepare the campus for students' return.

