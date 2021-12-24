Detroit asks property owners to help Afghan refugees find a place to call home

The city of Detroit is asking property owners to help Afghan refugees find housing.

Several hundred of these refugees, who fled Afghanistan after the U.S. ended its military operations in that country, are being relocated to the Detroit area.

Detroit officials say the Afghan individuals and families are eligible for up to a year of rental assistance, along with other kinds of support and assistance from the city and local non-profit agencies.

The city is especially looking for multiple units in one building, and apartments or homes in the Warrendale and Campau/Banglatown neighborhoods.

Statewide, Michigan is welcoming about 1,300 Afghan refugees, and officials say people can help with housing, volunteering or donating to get them settled in.

Arriving Afghans are being assigned to one of five resettlement agencies in Michigan, including Bethany Christian Services, Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw County, Samaritas, St. Vincent Catholic Charities, and United States Committee for Refugees and Immigrants - Dearborn.

