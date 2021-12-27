© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Michigan reports average of more than 6,500 new COVID-19 cases per day over holiday weekend

Michigan Radio | By Dustin Dwyer
Published December 27, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST
From Thursday to Monday, the state says it confirmed 32,957 new cases of COVID-19. That works out to an average of 6,591 cases per day statewide — not far off from the daily averages about a week ago.

Other states, such as New York and Florida, have seen cases skyrocket, along with the appearance of the new omicron variant of the virus. Michigan’s cases and hospitalizations peaked in early December and had been declining.

About 3,629 hundred people in Michigan were hospitalized with COVID-19, the state health department said Monday. That’s lower than a peak set earlier this month, but it's only a slight decline from the 3,700 reported last Wednesday. The numbers released Monday would not yet reflect new infections from holiday gatherings.

Overall, 78% of Michigan’s hospital beds were occupied Monday, the health department said.

Dustin Dwyer reports enterprise and long-form stories from Michigan Radio’s West Michigan bureau. He was a fellow in the class of 2018 at the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard. He’s been with Michigan Radio since 2004, when he started as an intern in the newsroom.
