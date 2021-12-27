© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lansing listeners: WLNZ 89.7 is back on air. Thanks for your patience.
News

Teachers union critical of new law aimed at addressing Michigan's teacher shortage

Michigan Radio | By Steve Carmody
Published December 27, 2021 at 7:34 PM EST
teacher_teaching.jpg
User: ucentralarkansas
/
Flickr
Lorien Foote, associate professor of history at UCA

A new law aimed at addressing Michigan’s teacher shortage has gotten a failing grade from the state’s largest teacher union.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the bill last week. It allows school employees like secretaries and aides to work as substitute teachers until the end of the current school year.

Whitmer said the adjustment will keep schools open and let students learn from instructors they already know.

Paul Liabenow, the executive director of the Michigan Elementary and Middle School Principals Association, said they state "already faced a severe educator shortage prior to the coronavirus pandemic.”

“The pandemic has only exacerbated that shortage,” he said.

But the Michigan Education Association does not see this new law as the solution.

“We don’t ask trained, qualified teachers to drive 45-foot-long school buses, so why are we asking trained, qualified bus drivers to lead a classroom full of kids to teach fifth grade geometry? The two things just don’t go together,” said Thomas Morgan, MEA spokesman.

Morgan said the way to address Michigan’s teacher shortage is to improve teacher compensation.

Whitmer said she’s “committed to working with the legislature to develop high-quality solutions to address these staff shortages long-term so that we can ensure that every child is able to access a quality education.”

Tags

Newsschool teachersteacher shortagesubstitute teachersmichigan education associationgretchen whitmer
Steve Carmody
See stories by Steve Carmody