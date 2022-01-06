UM's Ann Arbor campus breaks record for COVID-19 cases; many asymptomatic or mild

COVID-19 cases at the University of Michigan's Ann Arbor campus have risen sharply.

The number of new cases reported in the most recent week of data is higher than at any other point in the pandemic. More than 640 cases of COVID-19 were reported for the week that ended Jan. 1.

But the University's COVID-19 dashboard said many of the cases were either asymptomatic or mild illnesses. 98% of students at the Ann Arbor campus are reported as being fully vaccinated. The University is also requiring students to get a booster shot before Feb. 4.

The omicron variant of the coronavirus has been blamed for a surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S.

In an email to students, the University of Michigan said it has 88% capacity remaining in its quarantine and isolation housing, but there are some delays in moving students who've tested positive to that housing.

In-person classes resumed on Monday — unlike many other public universities in the state, which are holding classes online for now.

A group of graduate student union members said the University should switch to virtual teaching temporarily because of the increase in cases.

