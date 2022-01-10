Flint water crisis defendants scheduled to return to court this week

Most of the former government officials criminally charged in the Flint water crisis are due back in court this week.

Former State Health Director Nick Lyon, former Flint emergency managers Darnell Earley and Gerald Ambrose, former Governor Rick Snyder aides Rich Baird and Jarrod Agen, former Chief Medical Executive Eden Wells and MDHHS official Nancy Peeler are due in court Wednesday for a motions hearing.

All face felony charges related to their handling of the Flint water crisis. The most serious include perjury and involuntary manslaughter.

A year ago this week, they were among the nine government officials criminally charged in the Flint water investigation.

Former Governor Rick Snyder was charged with two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty.

There has been little progress in the cases partly due to problems with the handling of evidence reviewed by the one man grand jury that handed down the indictments. The judge overseeing the case has directed prosecutors to create a ‘taint team’ to review more than 20 million pieces of evidence in the case.

Defense attorneys have asked the court to dismiss the charges.

