Michigan hits record for COVID hospitalizations, but daily confirmed coronavirus case rate dips

There’s mixed news on COVID-19 in Michigan.

Hospitalizations are at new record high, but new confirmed cases of coronavirus are down slightly.

As of Monday, 4,580 adults are hospitalized with COVID in Michigan.

The last time the state hit a record was December 13. That wave was a combination of a surge in the Delta variant and a stream of people who had put off important hospital visits earlier in the pandemic. Now, another rush of patients is bringing new hospitalization records as the omicron variant continues to spread.

But as hospitalizations continue to rise, there may be a sign the current surge may have peaked.

According to the state health department, 44,524 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Michigan between Saturday and Monday, or an average of 14,841 a day.

Last Thursday and Friday, Michigan recorded more than 20,000 confirmed cases a day.

Since the start of the pandemic, health department officials have confirmed 1,681,135 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 27,878 deaths.

During the latest three-day reporting period, 56 people have died from COVID-19.

