Ford dominates 2022 North American Car & Truck of the Year awards

Ford is the big winner in this year’s North American Car and Truck of the Year awards.

The Dearborn automaker won two of the three awards. The 2022 Ford Maverick won Truck of the Year. The 2022 Ford Bronco took the Sports Utility category.

The 2022 Honda Civic won Car of the Year.

"2021 has been a highly significant year in automotive history," said NACTOY President Gary Witzenburg, "We have seen groundbreaking and appealing new electric vehicles from almost every brand along with the emergence of new vehicle segments and impressive redesigns of familiar models.”

The award group said the initial list of eligible vehicles included 36 entries. The first round of voting narrowed those down to 23 semifinalists, then the second vote to nine "highly award-worthy finalists," three in each category.

The winners were chosen by a panel of 50 auto industry journalists.

