Michigan families with babies born in 2021 can still take advantage of COVID-19 stimulus programs

The federal income tax filing season begins this week.

There’s something new parents in Michigan should be aware of.

They may qualify for a federal stimulus payment and tax credit totaling up to $5,000. As part of the American Rescue Plan, families qualify for $1,400 for each child dependent and up to $3,600 in child tax credits. Many families received monthly payments last year.

But for Michigan families that welcomed a baby in 2021, they can still take advantage of the program.

Eric Smith is an Internal Revenue Service spokesman. He says there is still time for families with babies born in 2021 to qualify.

“If you don’t normally file a return, you probably didn’t get any of these payments during 2021,” said Smith. “In that case, you’ll be filing for the whole amount of those benefits.”

Smith says tax preparers and tax software should help tax filers complete the necessary forms.

Every year, about 100,000 babies are born in Michigan.