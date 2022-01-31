Detroit residents can get help filing taxes, may be eligible for refunds

Detroit residents may be eligible for a large tax refund this year — and Mayor Mike Duggan is encouraging them to file the tax returns they'll need to get the money.

Duggan said Monday that the city has partnered with several local organizations to provide free tax filing for Detroit residents.

He encouraged residents to find out if they're eligible for an earned income tax credit or a child tax credit that could earn people thousands of dollars in refunds.

The tax credits have fueled economic mobility for many Detroit residents, Duggan said. "The EITC and child tax credit have lifted thousands of families in this city out of poverty."

The refunds depend on income, filing status, and the amount of children living in the home.

In 2021, families could receive monthly payments up to $300 per child through the child tax credit.

Officials said families are now eligible for up to $1,800 per child when they file their 2022 taxes, plus any monthly payments they missed.

Anyone with children under 18 in the home is eligible for the tax credit, Duggan said.

Residents can make an appointment by calling 2-1-1 or visiting GetTheTaxFacts.org.

