Michigan exceeds 30,000 deaths during COVID-19 pandemic

Michigan has passed another grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic.

State health officials say Michigan has surpassed 30,000 COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic almost two years ago.

On Wednesday, the state added 327 deaths, bringing Michigan’s total pandemic death toll to 30,170.

The state also edged closer to recording two million confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Since March, 2020, Michigan has tallied 1,999,416 coronavirus cases.

But the increases are slowing.

Michigan added 18,803 cases on Wednesday, equating 9,401 cases over two days.

The number of confirmed cases is down significantly compared to January's averages, which early on in the month topped 20,000 cases a day.