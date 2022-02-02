© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Michigan exceeds 30,000 deaths during COVID-19 pandemic

Michigan Radio | By Steve Carmody
Published February 2, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST
coronavirus.jpg
Parker, Paulette
/

Michigan has passed another grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic.

State health officials say Michigan has surpassed 30,000 COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic almost two years ago.

On Wednesday, the state added 327 deaths, bringing Michigan’s total pandemic death toll to 30,170.

The state also edged closer to recording two million confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Since March, 2020, Michigan has tallied 1,999,416 coronavirus cases.

But the increases are slowing.

Michigan added 18,803 cases on Wednesday, equating 9,401 cases over two days.

The number of confirmed cases is down significantly compared to January's averages, which early on in the month topped 20,000 cases a day.

Tags

NewsCOVIDCOVID-19
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Radio since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody
Related Content