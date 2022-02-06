Flint Community Schools return to in-person learning Monday

Flint public schools plan to return to in-person learning Monday.

The district has been operating remotely since the winter break due to the latest COVID-19 surge.

Flint Community Schools had planned to restart in-person classes in January, but the district extended remote learning when close to 40% of coronavirus tests in Genesee County were coming back positive.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer urged the district to set a timeline for bringing students and teachers back to schools.

With coronavirus cases now waning, Superintendent Kevelin Jones said it’s time to return to the classroom. But Jones says the district will be taking precautions.

“We have a mask mandate in place,” said Jones, “We have extra test kits, just in case we have symptomatic scholars, and their parents give us permission to test them.”

Jones says more than a hundred Flint students will continue to be in a remote learning program.

“You still have families out there that still are not sure about the pandemic and really still have concerns,” said Jones. “We do have another option for those families which is, you know, being part of a virtual program.”

But Jones said the district may return to fully remote learning if there is another coronavirus surge.

