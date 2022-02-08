Lawsuit challenges Oakland County school mask mandate

Parents have filed a lawsuit against the Oakland County health officer over a school mask mandate. The suit also targets the Troy, Waterford, and Huron Valley school districts.

David Kallman, the attorney who filed the suit, says, “Cloth masks are basically worthless.”

The CDC says loosely-woven cloth masks are not very effective at curbing the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant. But the agency says good-fitting masks and respirators do work well.

Oakland County issued a statement Monday saying “not wearing masks in the classroom would place students and staff at greater risk of exposure and future quarantines.”

Kallman says the parents are not just asking a judge to end the current mandate. He says they want the judge to declare the mandate illegal.

“Because they could come out a month from now and reissue another mask order, and then you’d have the same issue all over again,” says Kallman.

