Windsor officials seek injunction to end Ambassador Bridge protest

Windsor city officials are seeking an injunction to end a protest blocking the Ambassador Bridge.

Canadian truckers and others are protesting ongoing COVID-19 regulations.

Traffic has been disrupted for several days on the bridge over which about a quarter of U.S.-Canadian trade crosses.

At a news conference Thursday, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said the city would be asking a judge for an injunction within a few hours. Dilkens said it’s time for the protest to end.

“To those who are thinking about joining the protest, let me just say this. You are not welcome here,” Dilkens said.

According to Dilkens, the city of Windsor has requested additional law enforcement to enforce an injunction.

The mayor said the state of Michigan has offered heavy equipment to remove big rigs and other vehicles that were blocking routes to the bridge.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has called on the Canadian government to act to end the protest.

“The blockade is having a significant impact on Michigan’s working families who are just trying to do their jobs. Our communities and automotive, manufacturing, and agriculture businesses are feeling the effects. It’s hitting paychecks and production lines. That is unacceptable,” Whitmer said.

The truck blockade is tightening the screws on the auto industry, forcing Ford, Toyota and General Motors to shut down plants or otherwise curtail production. It is disrupting the flow of auto parts and other products back and forth across the border.

“As understanding as we are about the sentiment for ending the pandemic,” said Flavio Volpe, President of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association, “There is no argument for holding up the economy of the region both in Windsor and Ontario, as well in Michigan.”