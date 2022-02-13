Police make arrests to clear the Ambassador Bridge of protestors

Canadian police began making arrests on the Ambassador Bridge early Sunday morning, in an effort to re-open the U.S.-Canadian border crossing shut down by protestors opposed to a Covid-19 vaccine mandate and other restrictions.

“Move the line or you’ll be arrested,” police said as they formed a line to walk down the street. It is still unclear how many arrests have been made.

“Enforcement actions continue at the demonstration area with arrests being made,” Windsor Police tweeted at 8:15. “Vehicles being towed. Please continue avoiding the area.”

Enforcement actions continue at the demonstration area with arrests being made. Vehicles being towed. Please continue avoiding the area. — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) February 13, 2022

Only a few protestors remained through the night, marking a decline from the hundreds of protestors seen blocking the road on Saturday after police pushed back trucks and other vehicles which had blocked the crossing linking Detroit and Ontario.

The arrests marked a turning point in the demonstration, now in its sixth day, that has disrupted transportation of supplies between the U.S. and Canada that is a major thoroughfare for the automotive industry. Police noted that protests have swelled in Ottawa, and estimated that 4,000 people joined in a demonstration that has closed down the city.

