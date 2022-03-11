Genesee County's election supervisor charged with ballot tampering, misconduct in office

Michigan’s Attorney General has charged a Genesee County official with ballot tampering.

Kathy Funk is now Genesee County’s election supervisor.

But the charges date back to 2020 when Funk was the Flint Township clerk.

She narrowly won the August Democratic primary to hold on to the clerk’s job.

After the primary, Funk reported a break in at the township office. She claimed a seal on a ballot container had been broken.

But after a Michigan State Police investigation, the Attorney General’s office now alleges Funk purposely broke the seal. Under state law, votes in a container with a broken seal can not be counted in a recount.

Funk is facing ballot tampering and misconduct in office charges. Each a five-year felony. The Attorney General’s office said an arraignment date will be set by the 67th District Court.

Michigan Radio has been unable to reach Funk for comment.

Funk was hired last year as Genesee County’s election supervisor. Her current job status is unclear. Attempts to contact County Clerk John Gleason to inquire about Funk’s job status have been unsuccessful.

Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, says her department is committed to prosecuting election violations, regardless of the political party of the person charged.

"Election officials must uphold the integrity of their positions. Those who abuse that commitment undermine the very foundation of our democracy," said Nessel.