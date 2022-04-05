© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Flint Community Schools Board of Education member criminally charged with assault and battery

Michigan Radio | By Steve Carmody
Published April 5, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT
Flint Community Schools
Flint Community Schools Board of Education member Danielle Green

The former president of the Flint School Board is facing criminal charges in connection with an alleged attack on another school board member.

Former Board president Danielle Green is charged with assault and battery and disrupting a public meeting, both misdemeanors.

The incident allegedly occurred at a Flint Community Schools Board of Education finance committee meeting back on the morning of March 23.

In her request for a Personal Protection Order, board member Laura MacIntyre claimed Green grabbed her by the neck and hair, and slammed her head on the conference table. MacIntyre alleges Green then punched her repeatedly in the head.

At an emergency meeting the day of the alleged incident, the Flint Board of Education removed Green as president. She remains on the school board.

