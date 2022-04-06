State representative appears in court for operating while intoxicated charge

State Representative Mary Cavanagh (D-Redford) appeared in court Wednesday for pre-trial proceedings related to an alleged drunk driving incident.

She’s due back in Livonia’s 16th District Court on April 21.

Cavanagh, who was arraigned last month, faces a charge of operating while intoxicated stemming from a February 25 traffic stop.

Her lawyer did not respond to requests for comment.

Multiple news outlets are citing details in a police report first covered by Gongwer News Service. It said Livonia police pulled Cavanagh over after seeing her drive along Interstate-96 with two flat tires.

The report said she was swerving outside of her lane. Police pulled her over as she was exiting the freeway.

The report said Cavanagh initially told officers she had been coming from the "Livonia Democratic Party" but that she couldn’t provide details before later saying she was coming from Lansing when asked again.

Livonia Democratic Club President Kate Shishkovsky said she’s not sure what Cavanagh may have been referring to as there were no events that night. Shishkovsky also said their meetings and events do not involve alcohol.

“She reached out to me earlier today and expressed her apologies and how she is now involved with addiction counseling and with recovery for this,” Shishkovsky said. “I don’t know anything about her past interaction with alcohol, but I certainly appreciate the fact that she has taken responsibility.”

Court records show Cavanagh had a separate drunk driving incident in 2015.

“Rep. Cavanagh is facing a serious charge. Our priority is providing her with the support she needs to meet these challenges and stay healthy as the legal process proceeds,” House Minority Leader Donna Lasinski (D-Scio Twp) said in a statement.

A handful of other state lawmakers have also faced legal trouble this session.

Representative Bryan Posthumus (R-Cannon Twp) was arrested for drunk driving after he was involved in a rollover crash last May.

Representative Jewell Jones (D-Inkster) lost his committee assignments during a series of legal troubles beginning with a driving while intoxicated arrest in Livingston County.

Senator John Bizon (R-Battle Creek) plead guilty to a misdemeanor assault and battery charge stemming from groping allegations during a doctor’s visit.