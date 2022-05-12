© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Schlissel apologizes to U of M board; university gives him job, cash in settlement

Published May 12, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT
A former president at the University of Michigan who was fired over a relationship with a subordinate has apologized to the school's governing board. It's part of a settlement between the university and Mark Schlissel.

The deal guarantees him a faculty job, retiree health insurance and other benefits, according to The Detroit News.

But it first starts with a one-year leave and $463,000.

The Board of Regents fired Schlissel in January, saying his interactions with a female employee were "inconsistent with promoting the dignity and reputation of the University of Michigan." Schlissel acknowledged "poor judgment" in an April letter to the board. He says the relationship was consensual and never physical.

Editor's note: U of M holds Michigan Radio's license.

