Air show jet fighter crashes in Belleville after pilots eject

Aviation fans at the Yankee Air Museum’s Thunder Over Michigan airshow at Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti watched as two pilots ejected before the jet fighter they were flying crashed. Several videos on social media outlets caught the moment the two escaped the cockpit.

A Soviet Union era MiG-23 [mig] was finishing up its demonstration flight when something went wrong. Two booms could be heard as the pilots ejected. The jet crashed in the parking lot of a Belleville apartment complex near I-94 south of the airport. There are not reports of injuries there.

Photos and video from a distance showed billows of black smoke rising from the scene of the crash.

The pilots were reported to be in stable condition.

The Mikoyan-Gurevich (MiG) 23 production in the Soviet Union began in the 1970s. Some of the planes are still being used by military in countries that purchased the plane.