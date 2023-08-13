© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Air show jet fighter crashes in Belleville after pilots eject

Michigan Radio | By Lester Graham
Published August 13, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT
A Soviet Union era jet fighter, similar to the one pictured, crashed during a flight demonstration at the Yankee Air Museum's Thunder Over Michigan air show on Sunday. The model in the photo is a MiG 23MS at the National Museum of The United States Air Force.
Aviation fans at the Yankee Air Museum’s Thunder Over Michigan airshow at Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti watched as two pilots ejected before the jet fighter they were flying crashed. Several videos on social media outlets caught the moment the two escaped the cockpit.

The Wayne County Airport Authority posted this release on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.
A Soviet Union era MiG-23 [mig] was finishing up its demonstration flight when something went wrong. Two booms could be heard as the pilots ejected. The jet crashed in the parking lot of a Belleville apartment complex near I-94 south of the airport. There are not reports of injuries there.

Photos and video from a distance showed billows of black smoke rising from the scene of the crash.

The pilots were reported to be in stable condition.

The Mikoyan-Gurevich (MiG) 23 production in the Soviet Union began in the 1970s. Some of the planes are still being used by military in countries that purchased the plane.

Lester Graham
Lester Graham reports for The Environment Report. He has reported on public policy, politics, and issues regarding race and gender inequity. He was previously with The Environment Report at Michigan Radio from 1998-2010.
