Unions say they're "far apart" in talks with Detroit's three casinos as contract end nears

Unions that represent 3,700 casino workers in Detroit say they remain far apart on a number of issues after holding bargaining sessions this weekend with Motor City Casino, Hollywood Casino at Greektown, and MGM Grand Detroit.

The five unions represent food and beverage, housekeeping, retail, slots and table games, engineering and other positions at the casinos. Contracts expire Monday night at 11:59 p.m.

Union leaders estimate the city of Detroit would lose about $452,000 per day in tax revenue if the casinos close.

Nia Winston is President of Unite Here Local 24, one of the unions involved in negotiations. She says 99% of the represented workers have authorized a strike, and if a walkout is called, it would immediately shut down the casinos and their hotels.

"I'll tell you these workers have been through a lot since the pandemic," she said. "They're fed up with the employers' proposal and them not taking us seriously, and so there has been no extension talks as of now."

Winston said the casinos want a concession - for employees to pay more for their health insurance. That's something members fiercely oppose.

Union demands include wage increases to keep up with inflation, increases in 401(k) contributions, and lower workloads.

"It's like 1500 less workers working in the casinos since the pandemic, so many of our membership, they're doing the jobs of 2 or 3 people," Winston said.

Another issue is the increasing use of technology in hotels and casinos to replace workers - such as automated check-ins at hotels, and bartending machines that can mix drinks. Winston said the unions want to be part of any discussions with management over whether those technologies are adopted in Detroit casinos.

MGM Grand Detroit says it is committed to its employees in Detroit and continues to negotiate with the unions. There was no comment from the other two casinos.