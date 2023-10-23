Pro-Palestinian groups call on U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell to support end to US military aid to Israel

Pro-Palestinian groups demanded that U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell support a resolution for a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, at a protest held outside her Ann Arbor office on Monday.

They also demanded that Dingell support an immediate end to U.S. military aide to Israel and an end to the closure of the Gaza Strip to countries beyond its borders.

Protesters at the event identified themselves with first names due to fear for their safety. Nadia is an activist with the Palestinian Youth Movement.

"With no access to leave beyond the borders, and with fuel, water and electricity cut off at will by the Israeli state, this is not a proportionate response," she said. "It constitutes a war crime by the Israeli state and the people should be aware of that."

Nadia said the violent acts by Hamas during its incursion into Israeli territory on October 7 were also war crimes, but she said the media continues to wrongly conflate Hamas actions with people in Palestine who are not associated with Hamas.

The protest was a day after Representative Dingell appeared at an event organized by Jewish faith and community leaders, calling for the release of hostages taken by Hamas.

At that event, Dingell said she had "friends on all sides."

"But I will always stand up to terrorism and hate," she added. "And I don't want to see any innocent person die. But tonight we stand up for the hostages, for their freedom, for them to come home safely to the people who love them."

Dingell responded to the pro-Palestinian protest with a statement.

"Rep. Dingell believes strongly in the importance of peaceful demonstration and that all protesters have the right to exercise their Constitutionally protected freedom of speech. She shares concerns about the lives and safety of innocent Palestinians in Gaza and beyond who will be hurt by the ongoing violence. She has long been and remains committed to working to achieve lasting peace in the region.”