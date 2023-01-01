April Van Buren is Community Engagement Director for Michigan Radio's State of Opportunity project. She produces features and Stateside segments for the project and coordinates State of Opportunity's live events.

Before landing at Michigan Radio, April worked as a producer for Current State at WKAR where she helped launched the station's Pop-Up Stories project. She also worked as a reporting intern and producer at WBEZ in Chicago. Her very first public radio gig was as an intern here at Michigan Radio.

April graduated from Harvard University in 2012 with the most liberal artsy of liberal arts degrees. She is a die-hard 30 Rock fan and once saw Tina Fey do the chicken dance at a party.