Beenish AhmedCriminal Justice Reporter
Beenish Ahmed is Michigan Radio's Criminal Justice reporter. Since 2016, she has been a reporter for WNYC Public Radio in New York and also a freelance journalist. Her stories have appeared on NPR, as well as in The New Yorker, Harper’s, The Atlantic, VICE and The Daily Beast. Additionally, Beenish spent two years in Islamabad, Pakistan, working with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting, covering the country’s first democratic transition of power as well as Pakistan's education system.
Much of her reporting has focused on covering under-reported stories and adding nuance to major headlines. That included covering stories related to DACA and the #MeToo movement as well as reporting on the personal challenges Muslims in metro Detroit faced in taking a public stand against President Trump’s so-called “Muslim ban.”
She is a graduate of the University of Michigan and has a master’s degree from the University of Cambridge. She was also a Spencer Fellow at the Columbia School of Journalism in New York, and an NPR Kroc Fellow.
State Rep. Abdullah Hammoud (D-Dearborn) is set to be the first Arab-American and Muslim mayor-elect of Dearborn.
Former Detroit Police Chief Craig's license status is “lapsed,” according to public records reviewed by Michigan Radio.
The River Rouge school district has taken a trauma-informed approach to academics, and asking students to assess their emotions is one part of that, especially since the school re-opened after a year of hybrid and remote learning.
Abed Ayoub was preparing a presentation for a class at the University of Michigan-Dearborn when he first heard that a plane had struck the World Trade…
An art installation unveiled at the TCF Center in Detroit on Tuesday features hand-written notes that pay homage to the losses faced by metro-Detroit…
The number of children hospitalized for COVID-19 in Michigan nearly doubled over the last week from 11 to 20. That’s a small fraction of the pediatric…
This article was originally published on August 16, 2021. Some of the information inside may be outdated. Please refer to the CDC for official guidelines.…
Harold McLemore grew up across the street from a new historical marker commemorating the neighborhood he grew up in.The placard is the only testament left…
Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib plans to introduce a bill on Friday that would offer forgivable loans to people who have fallen behind on utility payments…
Democratic State Representative Abdullah Hammoud was the top vote-getter in the Dearborn mayoral primary Tuesday with 42.01% of the vote.In a speech to…