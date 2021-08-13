© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Brad.jpg

Brad Gowland

Digital Tech Specialist

Brad Gowland joined Michigan Radio in 2019 to help with the station's growing digital side, specializing in data collection and digital audio. Brad got his start in radio at New York City's WNYC, where he was a data analyst and computer programmer (and made lots of great friends). He loves Morning Edition, the Grateful Dead, and crosswords.  

