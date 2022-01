Briana Rice is a reporter/producer operating out of Detroit.

She was previously a breaking news reporter at the Cincinnati Enquirer. Before that, she worked at WXIX in Cincinnati as a digital producer and assignment editor. She studied journalism and digital media at the University of Cincinnati.

When she’s not working, Briana enjoys cooking, reading and writing poems, essays and short stories. She lives in Detroit with her cat, Tatiana, and boyfriend.

You can reach her at ricebri@umich.edu or @BriRiceWrites on Twitter.