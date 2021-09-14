Caroline Llanes

Caroline LlanesNewsroom Intern
Caroline is a third year history major at the University of Michigan. She also works at The Michigan Daily, where she has been a copy editor and an opinion columnist. When she’s not at work, you can find her down at Argo Pond as a coxswain for the Michigan men’s rowing team. Caroline loves swimming, going for walks, being outdoors, cooking, trivia, and spending time with her two-year-old cat, Pepper.
-
Proposed state budget includes language restricting local health departments from issuing mask mandates for minorsLanguage in the Senate bill seeks to restrict local health departments from issuing health orders relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and outlines requirements for issuing reports on the orders to the Legislature.
-
Challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic are worsening an already bad shortage of school bus drivers, and it's impacting how they serve students.
-
Ann Arbor City Council considers the future of the city's drinking water source and its water treatment plant.
-
Gymnasts, the FBI director, and the DOJ inspector general testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.
-
As COVID-19 hospitalizations increase, health officials and health care workers are concerned about a fourth surge overwhelming hospitals and health care…
-
Epidemiologists at the University of Michigan's School of Public Health estimate that 68% of Michigan residents have some sort of protection from…
-
Updated September 9, 2021 at 5:32 p.m.:Five more people are suing Eastern Michigan University over its handling of sexual assault reports at the…
-
23 of the 51 plaintiffs are registered nurses at one of the health system's campuses.
-
Updated September 10, 2021 at 4:51 p.m.:Documents filed on Friday show that the attorneys for the 51 plaintiffs withdrew a lawsuit against Henry Ford…
-
A nationwide shortage of naloxone is impacting the ability of community organizations and medical facilities to provide overdose prevention services to…