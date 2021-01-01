© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Cynthia Canty

Former Host, Stateside
Cynthia Canty was the host of Stateside since the weekday show began in 2012. She retired in December 2019.

A lifelong resident of metro Detroit, she was on television and radio in Southeast Michigan since 1979.

She has served as a popular radio host, television news anchor, producer, and as a general assignment, medical, and consumer reporter.

Canty was a news anchor and morning show personality at Detroit radio stations WNIC-100.3 FM, WDTX- 99.5 FM and WMGC-105.1 FM.

Throughout the 1990s, she was on WKBD-TV in the roles of news anchor, reporter and public affairs host & producer.

Her reporting and writing have earned her many awards, including an Emmy and honors from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters, the Associated Press and the Detroit Press Club.

