Cynthia CantyFormer Host, Stateside
Cynthia Canty was the host of Stateside since the weekday show began in 2012. She retired in December 2019.
A lifelong resident of metro Detroit, she was on television and radio in Southeast Michigan since 1979.
She has served as a popular radio host, television news anchor, producer, and as a general assignment, medical, and consumer reporter.
Canty was a news anchor and morning show personality at Detroit radio stations WNIC-100.3 FM, WDTX- 99.5 FM and WMGC-105.1 FM.
Throughout the 1990s, she was on WKBD-TV in the roles of news anchor, reporter and public affairs host & producer.
Her reporting and writing have earned her many awards, including an Emmy and honors from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters, the Associated Press and the Detroit Press Club.
Cynthia Canty has hosted Stateside since it began in 2012, but now she's getting ready for another adventure. After 40 years in broadcasting, Cyndy is…
