© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 91.3 Port Huron 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
EMMA_2021headshot-crop.jpg

Emma Winowiecki

Digital Producer

Emma is a producer for the digital content team at Michigan Radio. Her duties span all things web-related, from news reporting and photography to digital fundraising and graphic design.

A native of northern Michigan, Emma is a graduate of the University of Michigan, with a dual degree in Communication Studies and Film Studies, and is currently pursuing her Master's in Strategic Communication at Michigan State University.

Emma lives in Ann Arbor, where she can be found at a trivia night or at the pub watching English football. She loves to cook, occasionally breaks out the watercolors, and during lockdown, discovered the joy of video games.

Load More