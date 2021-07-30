Emma Winowiecki

Emma is a producer for the digital content team at Michigan Radio. Her duties span all things web-related, from news reporting and photography to digital fundraising and graphic design.

A native of northern Michigan, Emma is a graduate of the University of Michigan, with a dual degree in Communication Studies and Film Studies, and is currently pursuing her Master's in Strategic Communication at Michigan State University.

Emma lives in Ann Arbor, where she can be found at a trivia night or at the pub watching English football. She loves to cook, occasionally breaks out the watercolors, and during lockdown, discovered the joy of video games.