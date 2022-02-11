Erin Allen comes to Michigan Radio as a new producer for the station’s Stateside show. She is an experienced communicator driven by her curiosity about stories of people.

Since 2019, Erin has been the executive producer of the Detroit Podcast Festival which focuses on amplifying the stories and voices of Detroit. She also co-curates Radio Campfire, a live listening event series featuring creative audio stories of all kinds. Erin has worked as a content producer at WDET public radio and has experience in radio and podcast production, as well as event organizing, managing and coordinating.

She holds a BA in psychology from Grand Valley State University.