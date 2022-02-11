Erin AllenProducer, Stateside
Erin Allen comes to Michigan Radio as a new producer for the station’s Stateside show. She is an experienced communicator driven by her curiosity about stories of people.
Since 2019, Erin has been the executive producer of the Detroit Podcast Festival which focuses on amplifying the stories and voices of Detroit. She also co-curates Radio Campfire, a live listening event series featuring creative audio stories of all kinds. Erin has worked as a content producer at WDET public radio and has experience in radio and podcast production, as well as event organizing, managing and coordinating.
She holds a BA in psychology from Grand Valley State University.
After months of hospital overcrowding and wide community spread of the omicron variant, public health indicators are showing some turnaround. And one by one, Michigan's county health departments in populous areas have dropped mask mandates for schools. Could omicron finally be letting up?
Michigan-born playwright Noah Haidle’s Broadway debut was just about to happen — in 2020, the year COVID doused the stage lights. But now, Birthday Candles, is back, and he’s here to tell us about it.
Team USA’s forward Abby Roque grew up in the UP, and she’s the first Native American to play for the U.S. women’s team. But she’s not the first Native player to be part of the U.S. team. That player was Taffy Abel, and today, his nephew talks with us about his life and athletic achievements.
Truck drivers in Canada who oppose COVID-19 vaccine requirements have been protesting in both Ottawa, the nation’s capitol, and further west in Emerson. Now, they have a new target in sight: the Windsor-Detroit border crossing.
Malcolm X was a son of Lansing, where he spent some of his most formative years before becoming the iconic activist we know today. So why aren't his quotes and legacy taught much in Michigan schools, or celebrated during Black History Month?
Drag queen Orion Story, otherwise known as Chace Lambert, became the first queen to represent Michigan on RuPaul’s Drag Race, which is currently in its 14th season.
A former Michigan State runner reckons with the prevalence of eating disorders within the running world.
Photographers John Hanson and Joey Schultz travelled across all 50 states to take portraits of grandmothers and archive their wisdom in the new book, Grandmothers of America.
Keeping Indigenous languages alive is not a small job. The more hands, the better. That’s why the team behind Ojibwe.net created an online platform to make learning the Anishinaabemowin language more accessible for language learners everywhere.
During the pandemic, arrests for carrying a concealed weapon skyrocketed in Detroit. Police say they're responding to an increase in gun related crimes. But defense attorneys say the arrests have been too heavy handed.