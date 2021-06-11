Jodi Westrick

Jodi WestrickDirector of Digital Audiences
Jodi is Michigan Radio’s Director of Digital Audiences, leading and developing the station’s overall digital strategy. She works with the news, programming, marketing, and membership teams to present the work Michigan Radio does in an engaging way. She spends a lot of time thinking of new ways to connect listeners to the station across a variety of digital platforms.
Born and raised in Michigan, Jodi previously spent time in Washington, D.C., working as a digital media producer for Animal Planet and The Washington Post. She's a graduate of Hillsdale College, and holds a Masters in Journalism from American University. In her free time, she enjoys learning languages, reading, photography, playing softball, spending time with family, and sharing photos of and stories about her two rescue cats, Otis and Etta.
