Kevin Lavery | WKAR

Kevin Lavery is a general assignment reporter for WKAR in Lansing.

He is also an occasional local host for Morning Edition and All Things considered.

Kevin Lavery joined WKAR in September 2006.

Prior to coming to WKAR, Lavery was a reporter at KWMU in St. Louis, Missouri, covering local politics, government, and biotechnology issues.

Lavery's journalism career began in the Navy. He studied journalism at Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indiana; worked as news director and television producer for American Forces Network-Japan; and served in Antarctica as radio program director at the McMurdo Station Research Facility on Ross Island.