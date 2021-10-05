Kristen Shamus | Detroit Free Press

Kristen Jordan Shamus is a journalist covering health and gender for the Detroit Free Press. Her stories often touch on the ways in which health and gender topics intersect with politics and social justice issues.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, she has led coverage of the virus and its impact on Michiganders for the Free Press.

A graduate of Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, she has worked more than two decades in journalism. She and her husband, Greg, have three children and two dogs.