© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 91.3 Port Huron 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
20210914_Larry.jpg

Larry Jonas

Director of Development

Larry has been with Michigan Radio since 2000, and came to us after spending three years at the University of Michigan's Development Communications office.

Formerly a market research analyst and English teacher, fundraising for public broadcasting has been the career he has enjoyed the most.  In fact, during his high school and college years, he was a frequent volunteer for local PBS auctions,  and so it seems he was destined to work at the station .

When he's not overseeing the fundraising activities, the native Long Islander enjoys travel, home improvement, and photography. He is also a strong advocate for animal rights.