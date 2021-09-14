Larry Jonas

Larry has been with Michigan Radio since 2000, and came to us after spending three years at the University of Michigan's Development Communications office.

Formerly a market research analyst and English teacher, fundraising for public broadcasting has been the career he has enjoyed the most. In fact, during his high school and college years, he was a frequent volunteer for local PBS auctions, and so it seems he was destined to work at the station .

When he's not overseeing the fundraising activities, the native Long Islander enjoys travel, home improvement, and photography. He is also a strong advocate for animal rights.