Laura Weber Davis

Laura is Executive Producer of Stateside. She came to Michigan Radio from WDET in Detroit, where she was senior producer on the current events program, Detroit Today.

She began her career in public radio as a Michigan Radio intern before taking a job as a Capitol-beat reporter for the Michigan Public Radio Network.

Laura was born and raised in Ann Arbor, and has had a lifelong love affair with Detroit and Michigan more broadly. She is a graduate of Michigan State University (Go Green!) and she received a Master’s degree in Journalism from the University of Southern California.

Laura is an audiophile with a public radio habit, a dusty-record music head with a crate-digger’s heart, a toddler wrangler, a beach goer, a Jane Austen lover, a horseback rider, a dog walker, and an active listener who loves to hear and tell a good story.

Whatever she is doing at this very moment, she’d rather be listening to showtunes.

