Lindsey Smith is Michigan Radio’s Morning News Editor. She previously served as Michigan Radio’s investigative reporter and West Michigan Reporter.

Lindsey’s work has been repeatedly recognized by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters and Michigan Associated Press. She co-wrote and co-hosted the 2018 Peabody award winning podcast, Believed, about how former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar got away with sexual abuse for decades.

Her 2015 documentary about the Flint water crisis, Not Safe to Drink, won the station a national Edward R. Murrow Award, an Alfred I. duPont – Columbia University Award, and a Third Coast/Richard H. Driehaus Award. The Detroit chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists named her “Young Journalist of the Year” in 2014 and “Journalist of the Year” in 2018.

She’s a graduate of Eastern Michigan University and Specs Howard School of Media Arts.