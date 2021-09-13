Lucas Polack

Lucas PolackStateside Production Assistant
Lucas is a senior at Michigan State University studying professional and public writing. He has previously worked as a co-director of editing for VIM, an MSU fashion magazine. An aspiring music journalist, Lucas dreams of getting paid to go to concerts. He is also a screenwriter. When he’s not working, he can be found walking around aimlessly, listening to either punk rock or Kacey Musgraves.
-
Stress in Michigan trees have lead to an abundance of acorns and walnuts.
-
Physically and emotionally exhausted from seeing patient after patient die of COVD-19 complications—some after refusing vaccination and medical counsel—Beaumont pulmonologist Dr. Matthew Trunsky took to Facebook to voice his frustrations.
-
Yes, you've seen more mosquitoes. And yes, some of them carry diseases. MDHHS researchers are looking at the prevalence of those diseases in the bumper crop of these pests.