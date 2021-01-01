Mark Brush was Michigan Radio’s Digital Media Director. He succumbed to a year-long battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer, in March 2018. He was 49 years old.

Mark was a beloved member of the Michigan Radio team and played a vital part in the work we do. You can find recollections of Mark from our staff here. You can also find examples of some of Mark’s memorable stories here.

Mark began working at Michigan Radio in 1998 as a part-time production assistant. He went on to become co-manager of the Great Lakes Radio Consortium, an environmental news service for public radio stations. After GLRC changed its name to The Environment Report, he helped expand it to a daily news service that at its peak aired on 125 stations. He became the station’s first Digital Media Director in 2016 and in that role helped oversee the station’s digital strategy and moved the station toward publishing more online-first stories.

His many awards for his work at Michigan Radio included the station’s first regional Edward R. Murrow Award for investigative journalism, and numerous honors he shared with other reporters for coverage of the Flint water crisis.